Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Etsy alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 423.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,658,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,787 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,803,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,273,000 after buying an additional 1,486,142 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 53.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after buying an additional 436,231 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,236,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,314,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,901,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.87. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ETSY shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday. Arete Research raised shares of Etsy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Etsy from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Etsy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.24.

Get Our Latest Report on Etsy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Bradley Minor sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $178,921.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,233.13. The trade was a 29.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 11,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $727,005.69. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 394,169 shares of company stock worth $25,936,217 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.