Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. $CLB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,866 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,342,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,027,000 after acquiring an additional 709,455 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 736,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 180,344 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $6,008,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 238,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $2,573,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.97%.

CLB has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

