Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,241 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,036,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 437,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 350,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 130,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1,593.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 344,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after buying an additional 324,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $53.63 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $58.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Helios Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price target on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

