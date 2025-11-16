Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.50 Million Position in iShares CMBS ETF $CMBS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 165,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 42,727 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of CMBS opened at $48.94 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

