Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 545.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACAD. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,382 shares in the company, valued at $659,424.36. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $671,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $90,397.17. This represents a 88.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 57,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,356 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

ACAD opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.52 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

