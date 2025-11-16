Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,688 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIP. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 153.1% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

