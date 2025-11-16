Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 77,349 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF $FEMB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,349 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 466.6% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 59,842 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 30,863.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 44,752 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.