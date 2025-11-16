Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF $XIDV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF (NYSEARCA:XIDV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.79.
Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF Profile
