Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 20.9% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $613,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,290,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 653.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 71,167 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 566,758 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.82 per share, with a total value of $18,034,239.56. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 14,960,492 shares in the company, valued at $476,042,855.44. The trade was a 3.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,976,534 shares of company stock worth $94,962,387. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REZI opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.570-2.670 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

