Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,996 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 130,822 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 44,829 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 525,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,034 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $75.39 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.43.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Insider Activity

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,200 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.06 per share, for a total transaction of $249,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,090.94. This represents a 8.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

