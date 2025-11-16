Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF $BKAG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,666 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKAG. Trajan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Renasant Bank purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $665,000.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $43.07.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.