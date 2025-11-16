Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter worth $523,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 113.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $40.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.