Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,162 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. $OMAB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth $105,360,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth about $2,258,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average is $103.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $2.5219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 481.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.41%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.