Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,096 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 338,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 40,529 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

