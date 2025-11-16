Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 212,391 Shares of Azenta, Inc. $AZTA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 65.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 77.6% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Azenta by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Azenta by 13,184.2% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $55.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Azenta in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Azenta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Azenta and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Articles

