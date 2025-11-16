Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,551 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust $GDV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,047,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 900,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 53,558 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 632,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,392 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,812,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $27.07 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

