Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,164 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF $IWL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 516,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the period. FreeGulliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 220,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,258,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,251,000 after buying an additional 166,091 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,415,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,471,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $168.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.02. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.75 and a fifty-two week high of $172.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

