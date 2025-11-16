Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,529 Shares of Schrodinger, Inc. $SDGR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,529 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schrodinger were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDGR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Schrodinger by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,357,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,649,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,437,000 after purchasing an additional 187,535 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after buying an additional 85,761 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Schrodinger by 14.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,261,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,498,000 after buying an additional 291,393 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Schrodinger during the first quarter worth about $19,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrodinger news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $29,392.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,574 shares in the company, valued at $517,774.18. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SDGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Schrodinger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Schrodinger in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Schrodinger stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 48.24% and a negative net margin of 68.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Schrodinger has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

