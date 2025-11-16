Equity Residential $EQR Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 7.2% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.68. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 91.42%.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $73.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

