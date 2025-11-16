Eric Sprott Acquires 500,000 Shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eric Sprott bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,725,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,605,010.96. This trade represents a 1.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eric Sprott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Eric Sprott purchased 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $4,705,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Eric Sprott acquired 7,690,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Eric Sprott bought 9,344,704 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $39,995,333.12.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYMC opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 19.04 and a quick ratio of 18.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a market cap of $733.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.47. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02.

HYMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Hycroft Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the second quarter valued at $470,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 246,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 123,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

Featured Stories

