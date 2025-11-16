Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Everus Construction Group by 91.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 112,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Everus Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of ECG opened at $89.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.42. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $103.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.49. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 5.18%.The firm had revenue of $986.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Everus Construction Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price target on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ECG

Everus Construction Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.