F5, Inc. $FFIV Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get F5 alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. CWM LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 102.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,246 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,053,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of F5 by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,461 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Bank of America lowered their price target on F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.56.

F5 Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $234.00 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.04 and a 1-year high of $346.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.42.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total transaction of $328,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 151,623 shares in the company, valued at $38,357,586.54. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.77, for a total value of $2,356,829.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,352.57. This represents a 26.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,504 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.