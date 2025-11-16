Ferroglobe PLC $GSM Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,132,107 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.22% of Ferroglobe worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.83. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $311.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.80 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSM. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ferroglobe from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

