Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF $FDLO Stake Lessened by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDLO. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $66.10 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

