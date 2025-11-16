Fiduciary Family Office LLC Sells 2,337 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fiduciary Family Office LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.0% of Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.95. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.15.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

