Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,043.3% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 246.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens set a $52.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $123,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 84,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,309.24. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.