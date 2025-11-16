Figma (NYSE:FIG) General Counsel Sells $3,518,200.98 in Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 80,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $3,518,200.98. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 913,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,695,978.07. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Figma alerts:

Brendan Mulligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Brendan Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Brendan Mulligan sold 9,526 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $458,867.42.

Figma Price Performance

FIG opened at $38.86 on Friday. Figma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $274.17 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Figma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Figma from $70.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Figma from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Figma in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They set a “sell (d)” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Figma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Figma to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Figma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Get Our Latest Report on FIG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Figma during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

About Figma

(Get Free Report)

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Figma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.