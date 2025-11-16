Financial Analysis: Data443 Risk Mitigation (ATDS) versus The Competition

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -81.94% N/A -67.10% Data443 Risk Mitigation Competitors -37.32% -37.48% -6.85%

Risk & Volatility

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of 42.28, meaning that its share price is 4,128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation’s competitors have a beta of 8.39, meaning that their average share price is 739% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $4.87 million -$6.09 million 0.00 Data443 Risk Mitigation Competitors $1.24 billion $109.95 million 17.70

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Data443 Risk Mitigation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation. Data443 Risk Mitigation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Data443 Risk Mitigation competitors beat Data443 Risk Mitigation on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP to enhance the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations’ compliance on privacy rules and regulations. It serves the government, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications sectors. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2019. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

