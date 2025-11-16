Financial Review: Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) & Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corsair Gaming and Accel Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 1 3 4 0 2.38 Accel Entertainment 0 2 2 0 2.50

Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $9.29, suggesting a potential upside of 52.98%. Accel Entertainment has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.85%. Given Corsair Gaming’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Accel Entertainment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming -2.46% 3.37% 1.66% Accel Entertainment 3.34% 27.51% 6.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.4% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Corsair Gaming has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Accel Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming $1.32 billion 0.49 -$99.18 million ($0.34) -17.85 Accel Entertainment $1.23 billion 0.69 $35.25 million $0.50 20.55

Accel Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corsair Gaming. Corsair Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accel Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Corsair Gaming on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products. The company also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs and laptops, gaming monitors, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato streaming suite for content creators, as well as digital services. It sells its products through e-retail, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels and distributors. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was formerly known as Corsair Components (Cayman) Ltd and changed its name to Corsair Gaming, Inc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides gaming solutions to the location partners. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, and other related entertainment equipment. The company is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

