Financial Survey: Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) and Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR)

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) and Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Waste Connections has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Water Solutions has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Waste Connections pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Select Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Waste Connections pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Select Water Solutions pays out 147.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Waste Connections has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Select Water Solutions has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

86.1% of Waste Connections shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Select Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Waste Connections shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Select Water Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Waste Connections and Select Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Connections 6.65% 16.07% 6.37% Select Water Solutions 1.41% 2.26% 1.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Waste Connections and Select Water Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Connections 1 3 15 5 3.00 Select Water Solutions 0 3 2 1 2.67

Waste Connections currently has a consensus price target of $208.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.65%. Select Water Solutions has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.29%. Given Select Water Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Select Water Solutions is more favorable than Waste Connections.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waste Connections and Select Water Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Connections $9.35 billion 4.62 $617.57 million $2.40 70.32 Select Water Solutions $1.45 billion 0.83 $30.64 million $0.19 52.34

Waste Connections has higher revenue and earnings than Select Water Solutions. Select Water Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waste Connections, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Waste Connections beats Select Water Solutions on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc. provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and/or load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances, which require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers leasing services to its customers. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Woodbridge, Canada.

About Select Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services. The Water Infrastructure segment engages in the recycling, gathering, transferring, and disposal of water through a network of permanent pipeline infrastructure, semi-permanent pipeline infrastructure, water recycling facilities, earthen pits, water sources, and SWDs; provides solids management services; and develops, builds, and operates semi-permanent and permanent infrastructure solutions. The Chemical Technologies segment provides technical solutions, products, and services related to chemical applications in the oil and gas industry. This segment develops, manufactures, and manages logistics; and provides chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, and well completions for pressure pumpers and oil and gas producers, as well as offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells, corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. It primarily serves oil and gas producers. The company was formerly known as Select Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to Select Water Solutions, Inc. in May 2023. Select Water Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

