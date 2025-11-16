Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.4286.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Firefly Aerospace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Firefly Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $55,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Firefly Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Firefly Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

FLY stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.05. Firefly Aerospace has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $73.80.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Firefly Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.

