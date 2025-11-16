Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $52,820,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 9,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 215,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.