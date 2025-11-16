FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April $FAPR Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAPR. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uptick Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.60. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $42.66.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

