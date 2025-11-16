Galiano Gold Inc. $GAU is Aegis Financial Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Aegis Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,505,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,027,090 shares during the quarter. Galiano Gold accounts for approximately 4.9% of Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings in Galiano Gold were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Galiano Gold by 939.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,079,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 543.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,083,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 915,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 882,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 106,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Galiano Gold in the first quarter worth $4,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAU opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.34 million, a P/E ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 0.65. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

