Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GILD. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $125.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average is $112.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $127.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,193 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,589.44. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at $69,389,826.17. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,646 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,286. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

