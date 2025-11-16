Global X SuperDividend ETF $SDIV Stake Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 18,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 41,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

SDIV stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.85.

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

