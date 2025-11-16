Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE is Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,854,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,619,000 after buying an additional 78,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,013,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,755,000 after purchasing an additional 430,335 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,823,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,788,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,086.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after buying an additional 1,264,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,041,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE opened at $46.96 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

