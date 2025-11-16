Graco Inc. $GGG Stake Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,857 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,261,000 after acquiring an additional 326,877 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Graco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,828,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Graco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,875 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 12.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,337,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,691,000 after buying an additional 146,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,291,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,851,000 after buying an additional 144,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of GGG opened at $80.07 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $543.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.07 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

