GRAVITY Co., Ltd. $GRVY Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.24% of GRAVITY worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GRAVITY by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in GRAVITY by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in GRAVITY in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GRAVITY during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GRAVITY by 13.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded GRAVITY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GRAVITY in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $58.10 on Friday. GRAVITY Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $403.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.

