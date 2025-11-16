Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Major Shareholder Sells $2,970,616.55 in Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Fu Bin Lu sold 205,579 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $2,970,616.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,832,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,931,012.20. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

James Fu Bin Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 291,948 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $4,320,830.40.

On Tuesday, November 11th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 558,744 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $8,375,572.56.

On Friday, October 17th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 250,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,282,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 400,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $5,184,000.00.

On Monday, October 13th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 350,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $4,532,500.00.

On Friday, October 10th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 300,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $3,582,000.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 1,000,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $13,150,000.00.

Grindr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRND opened at $14.02 on Friday. Grindr Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.53 million. Grindr had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a positive return on equity of 80.21%. Grindr’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Grindr has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Grindr by 838.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grindr by 1,473.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Grindr during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Grindr by 190.7% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Grindr during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRND. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Grindr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grindr in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Grindr from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Grindr from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

