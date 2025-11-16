Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Major Shareholder Sells $4,320,830.40 in Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Fu Bin Lu sold 291,948 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $4,320,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,038,175 shares in the company, valued at $340,964,990. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

James Fu Bin Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 205,579 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $2,970,616.55.

On Tuesday, November 11th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 558,744 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $8,375,572.56.

On Friday, October 17th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 250,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,282,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 400,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $5,184,000.00.

On Monday, October 13th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 350,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $4,532,500.00.

On Friday, October 10th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 300,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $3,582,000.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 1,000,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $13,150,000.00.

Grindr Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of GRND opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Grindr Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

Institutional Trading of Grindr

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 80.21% and a negative net margin of 11.99%.The business had revenue of $115.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Grindr has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRND. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grindr by 2.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Grindr by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Grindr by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Grindr by 41.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Grindr by 8.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRND. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grindr in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Grindr from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Grindr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Grindr from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

