Halliburton Company $HAL Holdings Boosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,036 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,932 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 94.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 109.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $4,443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 452,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halliburton from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price objective on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

