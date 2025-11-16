Head to Head Analysis: Vapor (OTCMKTS:HCMC) and Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) and Vapor (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lifevantage and Vapor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifevantage 4.29% 33.75% 15.26% Vapor N/A N/A -356.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lifevantage and Vapor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifevantage 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vapor 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lifevantage currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 254.98%. Given Lifevantage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lifevantage is more favorable than Vapor.

35.3% of Lifevantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vapor shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Lifevantage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Vapor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lifevantage and Vapor”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifevantage $228.88 million 0.37 $9.81 million $0.77 8.60 Vapor N/A N/A -$11.89 million N/A N/A

Lifevantage has higher revenue and earnings than Vapor.

Volatility and Risk

Lifevantage has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapor has a beta of -1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 240% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lifevantage beats Vapor on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifevantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix. The company also provides anti-aging skin care products, including liquid collagen, facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, hand creams, beauty serum, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. In addition, it offers bath and body, and targeted relief products, such as body lotion, body wash, body butter, deodorant, soothing balm, and body rub under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through its website and network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Vapor

Healthier Choices Management Corp. operates natural and organic retail stores in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Grocery and Vapor. The company operates Ada's Natural Market and Paradise Health & Nutrition stores that offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health and beauty products, and natural household items; Mother Earth's Storehouse and Ellwood Thompson stores, which provide organic and health foods, and vitamins; and Greens Natural Food stores that offers organic produce and non-GMO groceries and bulk foods, various local products, juice and smoothie bar, fresh foods, vitamins and supplements, and health and beauty products. It also sells vitamins and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and personal care products through its TheVitaminStore.com website. In addition, the company offers Q-Unit and Q-Cup technology, a product that enables consumers to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally. Healthier Choices Management Corp. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

