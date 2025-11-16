Head to Head Survey: Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) and Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concrete Pumping has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Concrete Pumping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -77.33% -56.46% -24.97% Concrete Pumping 2.65% 4.19% 1.30%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $6.22 million 2.65 -$4.48 million ($0.25) -3.28 Concrete Pumping $395.56 million 0.81 $16.21 million $0.16 38.94

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Concrete Pumping”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Concrete Pumping has higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions. TOMI Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concrete Pumping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TOMI Environmental Solutions and Concrete Pumping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 1 1 1 0 2.00 Concrete Pumping 0 3 1 0 2.25

TOMI Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 326.52%. Concrete Pumping has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.39%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Concrete Pumping.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

(Get Free Report)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services. It also manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. The company’s products and services are used in hospitals and medical facilities, bio-safety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, meat and produce processing facilities, universities and research facilities, vivarium labs, and other service industries, including cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, military barracks, police and fire departments, prisons, and athletic facilities; and single-family homes and multi-unit residences. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About Concrete Pumping

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of approximately 930 boom pumps, 90 placing booms, 20 telebelts, 300 stationary pumps, and 115 waste management trucks. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

