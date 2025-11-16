Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Heartflow from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Heartflow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d+)” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Heartflow from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Heartflow in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:HTFL opened at $27.98 on Friday. Heartflow has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60.

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 19th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $43.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartflow during the third quarter worth $2,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heartflow in the third quarter worth about $13,887,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Heartflow during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,692,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartflow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Heartflow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,817,000.

We have pioneered the use of software and AI to deliver a more accurate and clinically effective non-invasive solution for diagnosing and managing coronary artery disease (“CAD”), a leading cause of death worldwide. As of March 31, 2025, our Heartflow Platform has been used to assess CAD in more than 400,000 patients, including 132,000 in 2024 alone.

