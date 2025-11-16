Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.3333.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HXL. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hexcel from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HXL

Hexcel Stock Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $456.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.99 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, insider Lyndon John Smith sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $151,662.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,266.52. This represents a 19.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $59,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,283 shares in the company, valued at $278,395. This trade represents a 17.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,298 shares of company stock worth $1,029,349. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 379.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 65.1% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 325.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.