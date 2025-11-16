IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IGM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th.

In other IGM Financial news, insider Rhonda Goldberg sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total value of C$492,252.00. Also, Director Brent Jason Allen sold 1,451 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.56, for a total transaction of C$70,460.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,764 shares of company stock worth $1,718,258. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IGM opened at C$55.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$38.89 and a 52-week high of C$57.54.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter. IGM Financial had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of C$971.88 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.562 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services.

