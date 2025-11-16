Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Sold by ANB Bank

ANB Bank lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.3% of ANB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ANB Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $262.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:ITW opened at $243.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works



Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

