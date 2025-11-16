Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Up 15.2% – Here’s Why

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.06 and last traded at GBX 10.06. Approximately 222,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 158,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.73.

Indus Gas Trading Up 63.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78. The company has a market capitalization of £26.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.76.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Further Reading

