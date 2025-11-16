Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Up 16.3% – What’s Next?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.70 and last traded at GBX 10.16. Approximately 437,294 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 159,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.73.

Indus Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.76.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Further Reading

